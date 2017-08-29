Isaiah Thomas Talks Hip Injury, Says He Isn't Damaged, Will Be the Same Player

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas' wait to figure out where he will be playing next season hasn't done anything to impact his drive to keep playing at an All-Star level.

Speaking to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thomas said he is "not damaged" and will "be the same player" who led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference last season:

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career. Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that."

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to acquire Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick from the Celtics for Kyrie Irving on Aug. 22.

However, following Thomas' physical on Friday, Wojnarowski reported the Cavaliers were "weighing their options" because of concerns over the injured hip that forced the 28-year-old to miss the final three games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said in July that Thomas wouldn't need surgery to fix his hip injury.

Thomas has a lot at stake in the 2017-18 season. He's entering the final year of his contract after averaging 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 76 games for the Celtics last season.