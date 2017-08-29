Giancarlo Stanton Ties MLB Record for Most Home Runs in August with 18

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The home run tear for Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton continued on Tuesday when the slugger connected for No. 51 this season in the first inning against the Washington Nationals.

Per MASN's Mark Zuckerman, Stanton also tied Rudy York's Major League Baseball record with 18 homers in the month of August.

Already having a stellar 2017 season in the first half with a .933 OPS, Stanton has taken his game to another level since the All-Star break.

The 27-year-old came into Tuesday's game with a .331/.440/.864 slash line. He needed 86 games before the All-Star break to hit 26 home runs, but he's nearly matched that total (25) in half of the time (43 games) if you add Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

After matching York's record, Stanton has his eye on tying the MLB record for most home runs in a single month. Sammy Sosa hit 20 in June 1998 with the Chicago Cubs during the season in which he finished with 66.

The Marlins have an afternoon game against the Nationals on Wednesday, followed by a home game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.