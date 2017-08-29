Ezekiel Elliott Appeal Hearing Reportedly to Last 'At Least' Through Wednesday

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The appeal of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension could last two or three days, the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier there was "no end in sight" to the appeal, which began Tuesday.

The NFL handed down the initial ruling after investigating domestic violence allegations against Elliott that dated back to July 2016.

Prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, declined to pursue a criminal case against Elliott, but Todd Jones, the NFL's special counsel for conduct, wrote the league's internal investigation found "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. [Tiffany] Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016," according to a statement from the NFL.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned the validity of the NFL's case, telling 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (h/t ESPN.com Todd Archer) on Tuesday: "You have no evidence here."



ESPN's Josina Anderson also offered insight as to what Elliott's defense team will reportedly argue during the appeal:

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Ezekiel's defense team received a pair of obstacles before the appeal began.

First, arbitrator Harold Henderson didn't compel Thompson to testify at the appeal. In addition, Henderson won't allow notes from investigations or six interviews with Thompson available as evidence in the appeal.

According to Robinson, the NFL Players Association has a backup plan should Elliott's appeal prove unsuccessful. The NFLPA has hired attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who oversaw Tom Brady's Deflategate appeal, and could take the case to federal court should it find a "potential procedural violation" during the appeal process.