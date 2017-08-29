Texans vs. Cowboys Ticket Proceeds Will Go to United Way Hurricane Harvey Relief

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday that all proceeds generated from ticket sales for Thursday's preseason finale against the Houston Texans will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

David Helman of the team's official website relayed the details:

The NFL announced Monday the intrastate clash would be moved from NRG Stadium in Houston to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The NFL Foundation also pledged to match the $1 million donation made by Texans owner Bob McNair to the United Way.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has embraced a fundraising effort of his own in recent days. As of Tuesday afternoon, the four-time All-Pro had raised $3.25 million for hurricane relief and set his next monetary benchmark at $4 million:

"I think the only good thing that could possibly come out of a game on Thursday would be a massive fundraiser," Watt said Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "That's about the best-case scenario that could some from a game on Thursday is if it raised multi-millions of dollars.

"This is bigger than football. It's bigger than a game. It's bigger than any of us. So we need to make sure that we're thinking about these victims and the city of Houston before anything else."