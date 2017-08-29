WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Championship picture got more interesting Tuesday night as Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura made it abundantly clear to titleholder Jinder Mahal that they are coming for his prize.

Before they meet in a No. 1 Contender's match a week from tonight, though, they had to coexist as they did battle with The Maharaja and partner Rusev.

That match headlined a steadily built show that introduced fans to prospective rivalries and highlighted several new acts and Superstars.

What went down, who earned huge victories and how did each segment grade out?

Take a look for yourself.