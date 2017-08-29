Eddie George Says Tom Brady Is Underpaid, Should Get More Than Matthew Stafford

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pro Bowl running back Eddie George isn't a fan of Matthew Stafford's newest contract.

When asked by TMZ about the Detroit Lions quarterback, George explained: "He's 0-3 in the playoffs. Tom Brady has 5 Super Bowl rings. I think that money should go to Tom!"

Stafford agreed to a five-year extension Monday worth $135 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, making him the richest player in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Brady signed a two-year extension last year worth $41 million, keeping him with the Patriots through at least 2019. Of course, the team has continually restructured his contract throughout his career to keep his cap hit low and allow for more money elsewhere on the roster.

According to Spotrac, the 40-year-old has a base salary of just $1 million this season with a cap hit of $14 million. George believes the future Hall of Famer deserves more money than he's getting.

"Tom is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL and he's severely underpaid, but he's doing it the Patriot way," he said.

As for Stafford, he might not have playoff wins, but he has brought legitimacy to the Lions. He was drafted in 2009 immediately after an 0-16 season and has helped the team become a consistent playoff contender over the past few years.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, his 278 passing yards per game are also the most in NFL history in a player's first eight seasons.

The Lions hope the 29-year-old can eventually lead the squad to playoff wins, but his losing record is not completely on him.