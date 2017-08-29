Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Wedding: Attendees, Photos and Details﻿

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

UFC fighter Travis Browne shared a photo from his wedding ceremony with fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey on Saturday in Hawaii.

Photographer Michael Mardones, who attended the ceremony, shared a photo on Instagram with the bride:

According to TMZ Sports, Rousey's sisters were bridesmaids, and AnnMaria DeMars, Rousey's mother, posted a photo of the three:

Rousey and Browne became engaged in April. During a July appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan (h/t People's Dave Quinn), Rousey recounted how Browne proposed while they were vacationing in New Zealand:

"It was actually after heavy rain, and we were under this waterfall. Apparently he had this whole speech prepared, but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring, and I'm already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. [And he's] like, 'OK, we're in New Zealand, we're under a waterfall, will you marry me?'"



Many UFC fans have wondered whether Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 will be her last mixed martial arts fight.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show last Friday (h/t MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee), UFC President Dana White said Rousey had yet to formally announce her retirement from MMA and was instead focusing on her wedding.