    Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Wedding: Attendees, Photos and Details﻿

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey attend the 20th anniversary of 'Erasing The Stigma Leadership Awards' at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
    Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

    UFC fighter Travis Browne shared a photo from his wedding ceremony with fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey on Saturday in Hawaii.

    Photographer Michael Mardones, who attended the ceremony, shared a photo on Instagram with the bride:

    According to TMZ Sports, Rousey's sisters were bridesmaids, and AnnMaria DeMars, Rousey's mother, posted a photo of the three:

    Rousey and Browne became engaged in April. During a July appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan (h/t People's Dave Quinn), Rousey recounted how Browne proposed while they were vacationing in New Zealand:

    "It was actually after heavy rain, and we were under this waterfall. Apparently he had this whole speech prepared, but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring, and I'm already like, 'Uh huh' before he even says anything. [And he's] like, 'OK, we're in New Zealand, we're under a waterfall, will you marry me?'"

    Many UFC fans have wondered whether Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30 will be her last mixed martial arts fight.

    Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show last Friday (h/t MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee), UFC President Dana White said Rousey had yet to formally announce her retirement from MMA and was instead focusing on her wedding.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Ownership in Conor’s Future?

      Chad Dundas
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Phelps Challenges McGregor 🏊

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Conor to Overtake Ronaldo on Rich List

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      MMA Fans Should Get Over Inferiority Complex

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report