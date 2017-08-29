John Wall Says Zion Williamson Is One of Most Athletic Players He's Ever Seen

John Wall Says Zion Williamson Is One of Most Athletic Players He's Ever SeenAugust 29, 2017
Count Washington Wizards point guard John Wall among the many basketball fans who have been awestruck by Zion Williamson's aerial accomplishments.
In an interview with Ballislife released Monday (h/t Slam), Wall said the high school phenom is one of the most unique athletes he's ever seen.
"He's one of the top two or three most athletic players I've ever seen in high school basketball, period," Wall said. "Or in life, period.
"He just does all type of dunks like it's nothing in-game. The best in-game dunker that I've seen since Vince Carter, and he does some stuff that [Vince] does in a game without even trying."
You can hear Wall's comments below, beginning at the 8:35 mark:
Williamson, 17, has been dropping jaws for more than a year now—and his outrageous open-floor finishes have opened the door to a slew of collegiate opportunities.
According to Scout.com, the Spartanburg Day School standout has fielded offers from Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas, among others, as he gets set to enter his senior season.
At this juncture, it's unclear which prestigious program is the front-runner for his high-flying services, but Scout's Crystal Ball has Kansas as a 43 percent favorite to land Williamson, with Wall's alma mater of Kentucky lurking in second place at 29 percent.