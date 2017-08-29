Trea Turner Activated from 60-Day DL After Missing 51 Games with Wrist Injury

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are getting closer to full strength with Trea Turner returning from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

Hayley Milon of 47 ABC reported the news, noting that the shortstop has been out for 51 games with a fractured right wrist.

Turner had only played 68 games in 2017 before suffering the injury.

Although his slash line of .279/.324/.422 was a bit of a disappointment after hitting .342 in 73 games last year, he once again showcased his speed with 35 stolen bases. He still ranks third in the majors in the category despite missing the last two months of action.

Turner struggled during his rehab assignment, hitting just 2-for-21 with seven strikeouts across two levels of the minors. However, the team clearly believes he can help it win.

The Nationals have dealt with several key injuries this season but are finally getting healthy heading into the final month of the year. Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Jayson Werth have all recently returned from stints of the disabled list, with Turner now following suit.

If Bryce Harper gets back to full strength, the team will be just as dangerous as it was in April.

A double-digit lead in the National League East helped ease concerns about the short-handed squad, but with more players back on the field, the team could once again become a legitimate World Series contender.