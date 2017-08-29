Max Scherzer Joins Elite Group of Pitchers with 230+ Strikeouts in 25 Starts

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer collected 10 strikeouts in Monday's 11-2 victory over the Miami Marlins, boosting his record to 13-5 on the season.

Scherzer's impressive output Monday also moved him into an exclusive club of just eight pitchers who have notched at least 230 strikeouts over their first 25 starts of a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The other pitchers to accomplish the same feat in major league history are Sandy Koufax (1965), Nolan Ryan (1973, 1977 and 1989), Roger Clemens (1988), Randy Johnson (1995, 1997-2001), Pedro Martinez (1997, 1999-2000), Curt Schilling (2002) and Chris Sale, who has done so this season.

Of the pitchers on the list, only Schilling—whose numbers are likely Hall of Fame-worthy—and Sale are currently not in Cooperstown. Both are either eligible or will be at a future date, and the right-hander figures to be a strong candidate to join them.

Through his 25 starts this season, Scherzer sports an extraordinary 2.21 ERA that matches many of the better relievers in baseball. The 33-year-old has posted an ERA below 3.00 in each of the last two seasons and three of the last four campaigns and is well on his way to another, perhaps the best of his career.

Scherzer has already taken home two Cy Young Awards in his career and could be well on his way to a third this season, topping the rotation of one of MLB's best teams. He returns to the mound Saturday, squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. In his only start against the Brew Crew, Scherzer struck out nine and gave up one run in a six-inning victory.