University of Houston Athletics Cancel Weekend Events Due to Hurricane Harvey

After catastrophic flooding over the past few days from Hurricane Harvey, the University of Houston announced Tuesday it has canceled or postposed all athletic events for the weekend, including football, soccer, cross country and volleyball.

The Cougars football team was set to open the season against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, but the game has been postponed, with the two programs exploring ways to reschedule the contest.

University of Houston president Renu Khator issued a statement:

"Everyone in our university community, including our student-athletes, coaches and their staff, has been impacted by this incredible storm. This is a time for all of us to focus on the well-being of our families and neighbors and the recovery of the Houston area. We'll be excited to resume athletic competition, but right now our student-athletes are anxious to contribute to getting the city we love so much back on its feet again."

As for rescheduling the football game, Kevin McGuire of NBC Sports provided a possible solution:

The Houston Astros have already announced their upcoming three-game series against the Texas Rangers will be at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, while the Houston Texans announced Monday they will play Thursday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, instead of at home as scheduled.