Emmanuel Sanders Says Goal Is for Broncos to Be NFL's Top Offense

Emmanuel Sanders has high hopes for the Denver Broncos offense this season after a disappointing 2016 on that side of the ball.

Per Ryan Edwards of Mile High Sports, the receiver said the team's goal is to have the No. 1 offense in the NFL, believing the squad can replicate its production from 2013.

Denver finished last year ranked 22nd in the league in points scored and 27th in total yards from scrimmage.

The 2013 Broncos had one of the best offenses of all time, scoring an NFL record of 606 points as a team en route to a Super Bowl appearance. Peyton Manning threw 55 touchdowns, spreading the ball around to Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker and Eric Decker.

Sanders arrived in Denver the next season, setting career highs in receptions (101), yards (1,404) and touchdowns (nine).

However, the offense has struggled since then with the defense instead leading the way, including during the 2015 run to the Super Bowl.

The only offensive starter that remains from the 2013 squad is Thomas, while only a few reserves are still there from the 2015 version. Center Matt Paradis is the only offensive lineman still on the roster.

Of course, the biggest difference is at quarterback, which has lacked consistency over the past few years. Although the team drafted Paxton Lynch in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, he hasn't been able to beat former seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian for a starting job.

With plenty of question marks at quarterback and on the offensive line, Sanders' lofty goals for 2017 might be difficult to achieve.