    Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2021

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    PORTLAND, OR - JULY 8: Festus Ezeli #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers is introduced to the media by team General Manager Neil Olshey July 8, 2016 at the Trail Blazer Practice Facility in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a contract extension with president of basketball operations Neil Olshey through 2021, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

    Olshey has been with the team since June 2012, when the Blazers hired him to replace former general manager Rich Cho. He had previously worked in the Los Angeles Clippers front office.            

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Responds to 'Cupcake' Haters with New Nike Kicks

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Derek Fisher Pleads No Contest to DUI Charge

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will Hurricane Prompt Players to Replicate '05 Relief Game?

      Marc J. Spears
      via The Undefeated
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Celtics, Cavs Haven't Been in Contact on Amended Trade

      Realgm
      via Realgm