Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a contract extension with president of basketball operations Neil Olshey through 2021, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Olshey has been with the team since June 2012, when the Blazers hired him to replace former general manager Rich Cho. He had previously worked in the Los Angeles Clippers front office.

