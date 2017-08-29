Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman: How Will WWE Raw Feud Build on Strong Start?

Credit: WWE.com

The meeting of monsters that are Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman needs a patient pace and ample doses of Paul Heyman to continue to be as compelling as it has been to this point.

In its early stages, the battle for the Universal Championship has remained simple and to the point. Last week, Strowman stormed into the ring to attack Lesnar. He hoisted The Beast Incarnate above his shoulders and drove him to the canvas. Monday's WWE Raw saw Lesnar and Heyman, his manager, respond.

After Heyman laid out the narrative of this match, of one predator not being afraid of another, Lesnar had a succinct message for The Monster Among Men:

Unlike with John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, WWE didn't rush to the contract-signing stage. It didn't have Lesnar and Strowman brawl just yet. Instead, Heyman painted a picture on the microphone and Lesnar provided the exclamation point.



As WrestleView.com, pointed out, Lesnar getting a rare word in added to the moment:

WWE would be wise to adopt a similar strategy leading up to Lesnar's title defense against Strowman at No Mercy. The company has another four weeks until the Sept. 24 PPV. There is time to let the anticipation build and to hold off on Lesnar and Strowman getting physical again.

The goal should be to leave the audience hungry to see these titans go to battle.

Strowman should terrorize the rest of the Raw roster while he waits for his crack at Lesnar. When The Beast Incarnate doesn't show up one night, the No. 1 contender should wreak havoc on a midcard match and tear up ringside equipment in an attempt to send a message.

As for Lesnar, Heyman should make sure to keep his client out of harm's way until the PPV clash.

The advocate will be key to this tale. Heyman can carry the heavy load of this rivalry, whether his imposing client is at his side or not. His strength has long been to spell out the story of a fight both simply and powerfully.

In addition to doing that, he should have at least one tense moment with Strowman. Lesnar's foils, from CM Punk to Samoa Joe, have often gained big momentum by going after Heyman, incensing the beast in the process. And history should repeat here.

WWE need not venture out of the box in this case; Lesnar vs. Strowman will thrive on the tried and true, leaning on the verbal acumen of Heyman and the natural appeal of these two rams charging at each other.