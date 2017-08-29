Derek Fisher Reportedly Pleads No Contest to DUI Charge from June

John Salangsang/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Derek Fisher reportedly pleaded no contest Tuesday to a DUI charge stemming from a June incident in California.

Rose Minutalgio of People received the update from one of Fisher's representatives, who said it's a misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 percent. The punishment included "informal probation, a fine, 10 days of community service and an education class."

"He is such a responsible father. He wants to set a better example for his children and move forward both personally and professionally," a source told People, adding Fisher "is deeply regretful and wants to take full responsibility for his actions."

The Los Angeles Daily News previously reported the vehicle Fisher was driving with a single passenger, reality star Gloria Govan, overturned on the 101 Freeway on June 4. Neither Fisher nor Govan said they had injuries from the crash, but the former New York Knicks head coach was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Fisher later told TMZ Sports he was "glad no one was hurt" and that he'd never be involved in a similar situation again.

The 43-year-old Arkansas native retired from the NBA after the 2013-14 season. He played for five teams across his 18-year professional career and won five championships.

Fisher went on to spend just under two seasons as the Knicks head coach. He posted a 40-96 record before getting fired during the 2015-16 season.