Christopher Johnson Announces $1M Donation to Hurricane Harvey on Behalf of Jets

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced Tuesday that the Jets are donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Harvey has set a new American rainfall record from a tropical storm system at over 49 inches.

Southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana have been impacted most by the hurricane, and many people have been displaced from their homes.

The AP noted that at least three deaths have occurred due to Hurricane Harvey, and an unspecified number of people have been reported missing.

The Jets are the latest sports organization to lend a helping hand to those impacted by one of the most devastating hurricanes in American history.

Earlier Tuesday, Sam Amick of USA Today reported Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander would contribute $10 million to the relief fund.