Jay Gruden Says Josh Doctson 'Hasn't Done a Lot' for Washington Redskins

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington head coach Jay Gruden is hoping to see more than he's been getting from second-year wide receiver Josh Doctson.

When asked about Doctson on Tuesday, Gruden said the team has "only had him a year, and he hasn't done a lot for us," per Mike Jones of the Washington Post.

After being selected 22nd overall in last year's draft, Doctson only played in two games before being placed on injured reserve because of an Achilles injury.

The team made multiple changes to its wide receiver stable during the offseason.

DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon signed with other teams in free agency, and Washington signed Terrelle Pryor Sr. to give quarterback Kirk Cousins a No. 1 option.

The departure of Jackson and Garcon put Doctson in a more prominent position on Washington's depth chart. He has missed time this preseason because of a hamstring issue.

Gruden said after Washington's 23-17 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at FedEx Field in Maryland that Doctson is still experiencing pain in his hamstring and groin area, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times.

Washington will open the regular season at home Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.