Cameron Erving Traded to Chiefs from Browns for 2018 5th-Round Draft Pick

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Already loaded with talent on the offensive line, the Cleveland Browns traded offensive tackle Cameron Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Browns announced details of the deal on social media.

Erving was a first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2015, taken 19th overall out of Florida State. He bounced around the offensive line in his first two seasons, playing both guard spots, center and right tackle.

The Browns used Erving as a starter for all 13 games he appeared in last season, but a calf injury sustained during a practice on Aug. 15 opened the door for second-year tackle Shon Coleman to vault into a starting role.

Cleveland's offensive line is one area the franchise isn't lacking talent. The projected starting five of Coleman, Kevin Zeitler, J.C. Tretter, Joel Bitonio and Joe Thomas is among the best groups in the NFL.

Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus ranked the Browns' offensive line as the NFL's second-best unit coming into the 2017 season.

As a result of that depth, the Browns were able to use it in an effort to add an asset that will be able to help them at a different position in the future. They are still mired in a rebuilding process that they hope gets expedited this season with the arrival of rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Erving is still in the developing stages of his career with just 29 games played. His skill set will continue to be honed as a member of the Chiefs, which likely wasn't going to be the case in Cleveland because of the state of its offensive-line depth chart.

Kansas City gets a boost to its offensive line at a point when a player with Erving's potential isn't usually available. He will need time to get acclimated to a new system, but the upside is good enough to make this a worthwhile move for all parties.

His versatility will give him a chance to compete for playing time at just about any position up front should injuries or poor play arise once he gets up to speed with the offense.