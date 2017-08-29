T.J. Ward Trade Rumors: Broncos Reportedly Had Trade Conversations About Safety

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos could be open to moving star safety T.J. Ward leading up to the start of the 2017 NFL regular season.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Broncos have "received calls" from teams and have "had trade conversations" about Ward.

The Broncos are in an interesting spot for the upcoming season. They still boast one of the NFL's best defenses after finishing fourth in yards and points allowed in 2016.

Finding a solution at quarterback will determine if the Broncos are able to return to the playoffs after finishing 9-7 last season. On Aug. 21, head coach Vance Joseph named Trevor Siemian the team's starter for Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11 at Mile High.

The Broncos drafted safety Will Parks in the sixth round out of Arizona in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games for the team as a rookie and recorded three passes defensed with one interception.

Ward is entering the final season of his contract. The 30-year-old will make $4.5 million in base salary in 2017, per Spotrac. He was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2013 to 2015 and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos during the 2015 season.