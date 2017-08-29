    Rockets Owner Les Alexander Reportedly Donating $10M to Hurricane Harvey Relief

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    Leslie Alexander, owner of the Houston Rockets, looks over a stat sheet during the third quarter of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 21, 2017. Oklahoma City won 115-113. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will donate $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in the wake of flooding that has displaced many residents of Houston and surrounding areas, USA Today's Sam Amick reported Tuesday.

    The Rockets had announced Monday that Alexander would pledge $4 million to the recovery effort:

    The Houston Astros announced Monday their ownership group and official team charity would contribute $4 million, while the Houston Texans said team owner Bob McNair will put $1 million toward the relief effort. The NFL announced it would match McNair's contribution.

    Texans star J.J. Watt also began an effort on social media to raise $200,000 for Harvey recovery, a total that has since climbed to $1.5 million with a goal of $2 million:

    The National Weather Service said Houston has received a little over 49 inches of rain since Hurricane Harvey, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, began. The total breaks the record for highest rainfall resulting from a tropical storm system.

    The flooding in Houston has forced multiple teams to alter their schedules.

    The LSU Tigers announced their game Saturday against the BYU Cougars has moved from NRG Stadium in Houston to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Texans were supposed to play the Dallas Cowboys in the same venue but confirmed the preseason game will instead be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Astros also moved a three-game series against the Texas Rangers to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will Hurricane Prompt Players to Replicate '05 Relief Game?

      Marc J. Spears
      via The Undefeated
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Celtics, Cavs Haven't Been in Contact on Amended Trade

      Realgm
      via Realgm
      Video Play Button
      NBA logo
      NBA

      #Shaqcast: Adam Silver Listens to Players

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Can Kyrie Deal Get Done, and What If It Doesn't?

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report