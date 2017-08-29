Rockets Owner Les Alexander Reportedly Donating $10M to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will donate $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in the wake of flooding that has displaced many residents of Houston and surrounding areas, USA Today's Sam Amick reported Tuesday.

The Rockets had announced Monday that Alexander would pledge $4 million to the recovery effort:

The Houston Astros announced Monday their ownership group and official team charity would contribute $4 million, while the Houston Texans said team owner Bob McNair will put $1 million toward the relief effort. The NFL announced it would match McNair's contribution.

Texans star J.J. Watt also began an effort on social media to raise $200,000 for Harvey recovery, a total that has since climbed to $1.5 million with a goal of $2 million:

The National Weather Service said Houston has received a little over 49 inches of rain since Hurricane Harvey, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, began. The total breaks the record for highest rainfall resulting from a tropical storm system.

The flooding in Houston has forced multiple teams to alter their schedules.

The LSU Tigers announced their game Saturday against the BYU Cougars has moved from NRG Stadium in Houston to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Texans were supposed to play the Dallas Cowboys in the same venue but confirmed the preseason game will instead be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Astros also moved a three-game series against the Texas Rangers to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.