Brazil vs. Ecuador: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil host Ecuador on Thursday, having already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. By contrast, their opponents sit on only 20 points and sixth place in the standings, per FIFA's official website.

The Selecao are through, and manager Tite has ample talent to call on, including Liverpool contract rebel Philippe Coutinho. He is reportedly available and will be joined by Neymar, who is still fresh from making a world-record transfer from Barcelona to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and live-streaming details:

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 1:45 a.m. (Friday) BST/8:45 p.m. (Thursday) ET

TV Info: beIN Sports USA.

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT. fuboTV.

Brazil have coasted through most of qualifying thanks largely to a vast array of creative talents, including Neymar and Renato Augusto. Want-away Liverpool No. 10 Coutinho could join them after CBF spokesman told Gustavo Hofman of ESPN Brasil (h/t ESPN.co.uk) the playmaker is fully fit and available for selection.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Coutinho's start to the season at club level has been delayed due to injury and illness, and it has been marred by his decision to submit a transfer request on the eve of Liverpool's Premier League campaign, per BBC Sport.

New Barcelona signing Paulinho is one of the many forward-thinking players Tite can unleash on the Ecuador defence.

Yet for all their goalscoring armoury, Brazil are still dependent on the solid foundations provided by Casemiro. A star at Real Madrid, where he has become among the best holding players in Europe, Casemiro is in the squad and ready to perform his usual invaluable job of giving his nation's artisans the freedom to express themselves.

Casemiro will ensure the defence is well protected, but Tite has a decision to make about what goes on behind it. He could hand a first cap to Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, per FourFourTwo.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ederson only joined City from Benfica this summer and has made a solid, if unspectacular, start to life in the Premier League, conceding twice though three matches. A game lacking in too much importance for a squad nine points clear in the standings could be the ideal, no-pressure environment for the gifted 24-year-old stopper to start proving his worth at international level.

Ecuador could test whoever plays between the posts for Brazil if forward Enner Valencia is on form. Disappointing stints in England's top flight with both West Ham United and Everton saw Valencia move to Mexican side Tigres this summer, but the 27-year-old still has the pace to stretch any defence.

Valencia's namesake, Manchester United full-back Antonio, will also bring his experience to bear.

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Ecuador don't have enough quality in possession to keep this fluent a Brazil squad at bay for long.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Ecuador