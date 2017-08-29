Jarvis Landry Not Concerned by Trade Rumors, Won't Hold Contract Talks in Season

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn't letting his contract situation with the team distract him from the upcoming season.

Landry said Tuesday he spoke with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase about his name being mentioned in trade rumors.

"It came across and a few people sent it to me, but coach Gase did an amazing job," Landry said, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "He called me in and he just talked to me, explained to me the situation and everything that's going on and that that's false, and that's all I really needed to hear from him."

Landry also noted he will not hold talks with the Dolphins about a possible contract extension once the regular season begins.

The Ringer's Michael Lombardi reported Sunday the Dolphins would "seriously listen" to offers for Landry.

Lombardi also noted the Dolphins planned to use DeVante Parker more in the offense and are "not" going to re-sign Landry.

Gase said after the team's practice Monday "there is no chance" Landry is being traded, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

A second-round draft pick out of LSU in 2014, Landry is going into the final season of his rookie deal. He has had over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons with 204 total receptions and eight touchdowns over that span.