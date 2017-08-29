Michael Phelps Playfully Challenges Conor McGregor to Race

Michael Phelps Playfully Challenges Conor McGregor to RaceAugust 29, 2017
Michael Phelps @MichaelPhelps
All of this talk... Should we race as well?? @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/l3JoMgb1qT2017-8-29 16:10:09
Michael Phelps and Conor McGregor have both fallen short against unconventional challengers this summer. While the Olympic swimmer couldn't record a faster time than a shark, the MMA fighter lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather.
Both were unnecessary stunts, so what's one more strange competition?
Phelps jokingly—at least, one would hope—challenged McGregor to a race on Tuesday. Sure, the renowned swimmer with 28 Olympic medals holds a distinct advantage, but McGregor could draw interest by just shouting while treading water.
Perhaps he will then play one-on-one against Kevin Durant and see if he can hit more home runs than Giancarlo Stanton.