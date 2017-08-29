    Michael Phelps Playfully Challenges Conor McGregor to Race

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    Michael Phelps and Conor McGregor have both fallen short against unconventional challengers this summer. While the Olympic swimmer couldn't record a faster time than a shark, the MMA fighter lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather. 

    Both were unnecessary stunts, so what's one more strange competition?

    Phelps jokingly—at least, one would hope—challenged McGregor to a race on Tuesday. Sure, the renowned swimmer with 28 Olympic medals holds a distinct advantage, but McGregor could draw interest by just shouting while treading water.

    Perhaps he will then play one-on-one against Kevin Durant and see if he can hit more home runs than Giancarlo Stanton.

    [Michael Phelps]

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      FSU's Derwin James Is New Breed of Defender

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Will August Breakouts Be Legit in the Regular Season?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      How NBA Squads Can Get Out of Purgatory

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      LAD Hit the Jackpot with Granderson

      Danny Knobler
      via Bleacher Report