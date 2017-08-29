Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy Cited for DUI

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was cited Sunday for a DUI.

Per Matt Campbell and Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star, Duffy was cited by an Overland Park police officer around 8 p.m. local time for driving under the influence.

Per TMZ Sports, Duffy wasn't placed in jail because alleged DUI offenders in Kansas "can be cited and picked up by a friend," according to an Overland Park city official. The report also says Duffy was stopped by police at a Burger King.

Duffy is scheduled to have an appearance in municipal court Sept. 19, according to the report.

The 28-year-old Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a sore left elbow. Royals manager Ned Yost said an MRI revealed Duffy had a low-grade pronator strain, and the team was hopeful he would miss only one start, per MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.

In 21 starts this season, Duffy has a 3.78 ERA with 116 strikeouts and 36 walks in 131 innings. He missed more than one month from May 29 through July 4 with a strained oblique.