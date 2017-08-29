US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Angelique Kerber Falls in Upset, Rafael Nadal Wins

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

After a memorable first day at the 2017 U.S. Open, the year's final grand slam tournament continued on Tuesday with a schedule that was dramatically reduced due to rainfall in New York that caused most of the matches to be postponed until Wednesday.

The U.S. Open issued a statement cancelling the remaining outdoor matches for Tuesday evening but noted matches scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium would continue as planned.

Matches scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Rafael Nadal vs. Dusan Lajovic and Roger Federer vs. Frances Tiafoe, continued as planned with the roof closed.

A total of six matches were completed in the afternoon, including five on the women's side.

Here's a look at the results from Tuesday's matches and top storylines.

Men's Matches/Results

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Frances Tiafoe (9 p.m. ET)

Women's Matches Results

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova def. Magda Linette 6-2, 6-1

Naomi Osaka def. No. 6 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-1

No. 23 Barbora Strycova def. Misaki Doi 6-1, 6-3

Yanina Wickmayer def. No. 28 Lesya Tsurenko 6-3, 6-1

Sorana Cirstea def. Lesley Kerkhove 6-1, 6-3

No. 15 Madison Keys vs. Elise Mertens (7 p.m. ET)

Recap

Angelique Kerber, the defending U.S. Open women's champion, is one-and-done after Naomi Osaka took her out in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

After moving up to No. 1 in the world rankings by winning the 2016 U.S. Open, Kerber has had a difficult 2017. She didn't advance past the fourth round in any of the four grand slam tournaments, including first-round exits at the French Open and now the U.S. Open.

Per WTA Insider, Kerber is the first defending U.S. Open champion to lose in the first round since Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

Just 19 years old, Osaka has shown promise this season with victories over ranked opponents Anastasija Sevastova and Zhang Shuai. Tuesday's triumph over Kerber is her most high-profile victory as she continues to climb up the world rankings.

While Kerber will be seeking answers after her early exit, top-seed Karolina Pliskova had no problems moving into the second round with a straight-sets win over Magda Linette.

Pliskova has already had her most successful season as a professional with three singles titles. The one thing missing from her resume is a grand slam title. She reached the U.S. Open final last year before losing to Kerber in three sets.

Other than Osaka's elimination of Kerber, the big story from Tuesday at the U.S. Open was rainfall in New York that has caused virtually all of the early matches on the schedule to be delayed.

On the men's side, the only match in the afternoon session that saw a finish was No. 1 Rafael Nadal advancing past Dusan Lajovic in straight sets.

Lajovic provided a difficult test for Nadal in the opening set, even holding a 5-3 edge before Nadal finally got going. The top seed was able to force a tiebreak and held off Lajovic 8-6 heading into the second set.

After hitting nine winners in the first set, Lajovic had just five in the rest of the match. Nadal put an exclamation on the second set with this ace:

Since winning his second U.S. Open title in 2013, Nadal has not advanced past the fourth round at this event. He's back healthy and has had a successful 2017 with an appearance in the Australian Open final and win at the French Open.

With a depleted men's field that's missing Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka, it won't be nearly as difficult for Nadal to put together a deep run. He's off to a good start with his first-round win.