Portugal vs. Faroe Islands: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Portugal host Faroe Islands at the Estadio Do Bessa in Porto on Thursday, in a Group B qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The champions of UEFA Euro 2016 will be expected to earn a comfortable win against a side they've already beaten handily during this qualification campaign.

Portugal's chances of producing a heavy win are boosted by having talisman Cristiano Ronaldo available to lead the line. The 32-year-old has been serving a suspension with Real Madrid at club level, but will get the chance to vent his frustrations for his country.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and viewing details, including live-streaming information:

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox Sports 1.

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet when Portugal trounced Faroe Islands 6-0 back in October. He was aided by then-Porto striker Andre Silva, who fired in a hat-trick.

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Silva, who joined Serie A side AC Milan earlier this summer, is backing Ronaldo to "shut many of the mouths" of his detractors, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan. Accusations of tax fraud, as well as being red-carded for pushing an official during the Spanish Super Cup win over bitter rivals Barcelona, have blighted Ronaldo's start to the season at club level.

However, a fully focused Ronaldo, free from the distractions of his situation at Real, should worry Faroe Islands manager Lars Olsen. Worse still, Ronaldo and Silva are far from the only players Olsen must be concerned with.

Portugal can also turn loose wing wizard Gelson Martins, along with playmakers Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva. The latter is still finding his feet at new club Manchester City, but he has much technical quality on the ball and will ensure the supply line to Ronaldo remains consistent.

Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press

There is just too much talent in the Portugal ranks to think anything but a goal fest is inevitable for manager Fernando Santos' team.

Despite their talent, Santos' men still trail leaders Switzerland by three points in the group. Yet an in-form Ronaldo against overmatched opposition will help Portugal stake their claim as eventual group winners.

Prediction: Portugal 7-0 Faroe Islands