Chicago Bears: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster CutsAugust 30, 2017
Chicago Bears: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts
The Chicago Bears have less than a week to figure out the final 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.
Easier said than done in Chicago, where general manager Ryan Pace has put on one of the bigger roster turnovers in the league for each of the past three years.
This offseason wasn't any different, where Pace aggressively hit spots like wideout and defensive back repeatedly, though the big changes at quarterback were the headline.
Now the three most important preseason games and a wealth of injuries are factors the front office must take into account while walking the tightrope between winning games this year and keeping a youthful, upside-minded roster intact.
Below, let's take a look at a final 53-man roster prediction based on performances and the front office's apparent quest to walk this tightrope.
Cut Analysis
A team with as much turnover as the Bears is bound to have a few notable cuts.
Below, fans will notice a big name like Victor Cruz missing from the list. The veteran was a savvy free-agent add this offseason. But drop issues and the team already looking good in the slot made it easy to leave him off in favor of more depth elsewhere.
A quality position like tight end made it easier to end experiments with upside players like Daniel Brown and MyCole Pruitt. And under center, a fan favorite like Connor Shaw didn't have much of a chance after the positional makeover.
Defensively there aren't many surprises. The line's two new faces make the cut and improve depth, while linebacker was already the strongest spot on the roster and didn't see any turnover. In the secondary, an influx of talent has shoved former contributors like Chris Prosinski off the roster.
Keep in mind a handful of notable injuries have already freed up more space than anticipated, making some of the decisions easier and the names left on the outside looking in less surprising.
Quarterback (3)
QB: Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky, Mark Sanchez
The Bears haven't left much to ponder over here when it comes to nailing down a roster prediction.
Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky are the obvious locks here, with Mark Sanchez seeming like a shoo-in for the final roster as well.
Bears fans might take issue with the playing-time debate between Glennon and Trubisky. But while the rookie got the notable playing time in the third week of the preseason, Glennon looked solid as well. The development likely reinforces the coaching staff's idea that rolling with Glennon for now is a smart move.
After helping bring along Dak Prescott in Dallas a year ago, the Bears likely aren't keen on letting Sanchez walk, even if he never takes the field.
Running Back (4)
RB: Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Jeremy Langford, Benny Cunningham
Running back actually stands as one of the more difficult positions to figure out this year.
After Jordan Howard, that is. The sophomore had a breakout campaign a year ago, landing behind only Ezekiel Elliott in rushing—and it is hard not to wonder what comes next with him now that the Bears should have a better passing attack in 2017.
Rookie Tarik Cohen was a lock to make the roster either way, though it'd be remiss not to mention his superb play this preseason. He looks like the natural complement to Howard, replacing a cut name here like Ka'Deem Carey.
Elsewhere, it seems too early to give up on Jeremy Langford, who can still run a similar style to Howard. Benny Cunningham was an under-the-radar signing who should stick thanks to special teams and an ability to catch the ball.
Wide Receiver/Tight End (8)
WR: Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Kevin White, Deonte Thompson, Tanner Gentry (Cameron Meredith to IR)
TE: Zach Miller, Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen
Injuries have made the wideout spot in Chicago a mess right out of the gates.
Cameron Meredith, far and away the No. 1, heads to injured reserve after a brutal leg injury in the third week of the preseason. Markus Wheaton has also dealt with an issue, so while he's a lock, he won't see the field soon.
Technically, Kendall Wright assumes the spot of No. 1 wideout out of the slot, at least for now. The team won't cut Kevin White, though at this point it still seems like the coaching staff is treating him like a rookie. Deonte Thompson sticks because of his abilities on special teams and Tanner Gentry shoves past Victor Cruz thanks to a big preseason.
Interestingly enough, tight end might be the easiest position to project. Zach Miller is a nice weapon when healthy, Dion Sims was a big free-agent add and Adam Shaheen is the big-play rookie who could see plenty of playing time.
Offensive Line (9)
LT: Charles Leno Jr., Bradley Sowell
LG: Josh Sitton, Jordan Morgan (Eric Kush on IR)
C: Cody Whitehair, Hroniss Grasu
RG: Kyle Long, Tom Compton
RT: Bobby Massie
Offensive line is another area already ravaged by injuries.
With Eric Kush going down, the Bears have shifted Cody Whitehair to guard and played Hroniss Grasu at center this preseason while Kyle Long gets healthy.
In a perfect world, the above starting five remains the same by Week 1, though the team might still flip the guards. Newly extended Charles Leno Jr. still starts on the left side and Bobby Massie on the right.
Versatility keeps Tom Compton in a backup role and Grasu gets by on the chance the Bears need him to start at center while Whitehair moves around again. Rookie Jordan Morgan is the major notable here, as he certainly has the athleticism to kick outside. He's viewed as a project right now, but the coaching staff seems to love the idea of him developing into a starter.
Defensive Line (6)
DE: Akiem Hicks
T: Eddie Goldman, John Jenkins, CJ Wilson
DE: Jonathan Bullard, Jaye Howard
Provided everyone can stay healthy, the Bears don't need to keep too many faces along the defensive line.
A disclaimer, too: the above isn't a set-in-stone outlook, but meant to offer a base idea of what the coaching staff has planned for what is really a hybrid front. Akiem Hicks exploded last year in his first with the team and won't come off the field, Eddie Goldman is the best man for the job on the inside if healthy and sophomore Jonathan Bullard should see most of the snaps after looking like he made a leap this preseason.
Funnily enough, two of Chicago's more under-the-radar signings from this offseason round out the notables. John Jenkins is a hefty interior presence and capable backup, while Jaye Howard is versatile enough to help all over the place, provided he can stay healthy (notice a theme for the defensive line?).
Linebacker (9)
OLB: Pernell McPhee, Sam Acho
ILB: Danny Trevathan, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB: Jerrell Freeman, Christian Jones
OLB: Leonard Floyd, Lamarr Houston, Willie Young
If healthy (seriously, it needs said every time, take a look at last year's IR list), the Bears have one of the best linebacker cores in the NFL.
Granted, Pernell McPhee might start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. But he's a pass-rushing force opposite Leonard Floyd, last year's breakout rookie star. Also on the edge, veteran Lamarr Houston has turned his roster fortunes around with strong preseason play and the combination of Willie Young and Sam Acho provide reinforcements, the former a guy who could take a hefty dose of snaps almost anywhere in the league.
On the interior, the Danny Trevathan-Jerrell Freeman duo outright might be the best in the league. Nick Kwiatkoski showed well in spot duty last year and Christian Jones quietly offers versatility and improved pass coverage.
In short, there wasn't any room for new faces to break through here.
Defensive Back (11)
CB: Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, Cre'von LeBlanc, Johnthan Banks
S: Eddie Jackson, Adrian Amos, Deiondre' Hall
S: Quintin Demps, Harold Jones-Quartey
Yes, we're going to talk about injuries again.
Potential No. 1 corner Prince Amukamara already has an issue going into the season after suffering a mishap in the third preseason game. This all but assures a roster spot for Kyler Fuller, who to his credit, has looked good after missing all of last year. Marcus Cooper is another notable boundary corner expected to see most of the snaps.
In the slot, Cre'von LeBlanc quietly had a great season a year ago. Depth options Bryce Callahan and Johnthan Banks stick, with a listed safety like Deiondre' Hall still able to play corner if necessary.
Speaking of safety, it looks like the Bears have two new starters with veteran free-agent add Quintin Demps and rookie Eddie Jackson. Both have put up noticeable play in exhibitions already, bumping Adrian Amos and Harold Jones-Quartey farther down the chart.
Special Teams (3)
K: Connor Barth
P: Pat O'Donnell
LS: Jeff Overbaugh
What, think we were done talking about injuries?
Whoops. The Bears lost long snapper Patrick Scales to a season-ending injury in Week 3 of the preseason, hence the signing of Jeff Overbaugh.
Fans might have expected a bit of a competition for Connor Barth's spot after the Bears put in a claim for embattled former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo. While a low-risk move, it hasn't worked out.
At the least, this area is quite a bit more interesting than usual.
All contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise specified. Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.