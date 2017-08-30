Chicago Bears: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

0 of 9

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have less than a week to figure out the final 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

Easier said than done in Chicago, where general manager Ryan Pace has put on one of the bigger roster turnovers in the league for each of the past three years.

This offseason wasn't any different, where Pace aggressively hit spots like wideout and defensive back repeatedly, though the big changes at quarterback were the headline.

Now the three most important preseason games and a wealth of injuries are factors the front office must take into account while walking the tightrope between winning games this year and keeping a youthful, upside-minded roster intact.

Below, let's take a look at a final 53-man roster prediction based on performances and the front office's apparent quest to walk this tightrope.