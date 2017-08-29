Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Has 'Very Good Chance' of Playing Week 1 amid Appeal

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly prepared to take the appeal of his six-game NFL suspension to the court system, which could delay the start of the ban and make him available for the start of the 2017 regular season.

On Tuesday, Rob Guerrera‏ of NBC Sports Radio noted Pro Football Talk said there's a "very good chance" Elliott plays in the Cowboys' Week 1 game against New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10.

It's the latest sign Elliott and the NFL could be headed toward a prolonged showdown similar to the one involving New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following the Deflategate saga.

On Aug. 12, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported a source said the running back is "ready for a long battle."

The league formally suspended Elliott on Aug. 11 for a violation of the personal conduct policy after a yearlong investigation into allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com.

"The commissioner [Roger Goodell] carefully considered the issues raised by the [NFL Players Association] on your behalf regarding witness credibility and alternative causation theories," a letter from the NFL to Elliott read. "However, in the commissioner's judgment, there has been no persuasive evidence presented on your behalf with respect to how Ms. Thompson's obvious injuries were incurred other than conjecture based on the presence of some of her bruising, which pre-dates your arrival in Columbus on July 16, 2016."

Last September, the Columbus City Attorney's Office in Ohio announced it wouldn't pursue charges against Elliott in the case because of "conflicting and inconsistent information."

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas he "abhors" domestic violence but doesn't believe there's evidence to support a six-game suspension of Elliott, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

"On the other hand with what we are today and what we're trying to be relative to addressing it in the league, [it] has all kinds of issues, and it should. It's a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That's all I want to say about it," he said. "But it creates quite a convoluted approach by Zeke's representatives and by the league that I really hate is a focus of all of our attention. I do. Even though others would say that the issue needs this kind of focus and you're using the NFL for visibility."

If the league upholds the ban upon appeal and there's no further legal action, Elliott would be out until the team's Week 8 road game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Dallas has a bye in Week 6.

The running back could end up staying in the starting lineup for a while if he does opt to take the league to court following an unsuccessful appeal.