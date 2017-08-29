Jason Witten Approaching 4th on All-Time Receptions List

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten could jump to No. 4 on the NFL's all-time receptions leaderboard this upcoming season, needing just 60 catches to pass Marvin Harrison (1,102), per USA Today.

On the way to fourth, Witten would also surpass Tim Brown (1,094) and Cris Carter (1,101). Catching 60 passes is a realistic output for the 35-year-old, who has averaged 70 catches over the past three seasons.

Witten's effectiveness with each catch has dipped in recent seasons, averaging under 10 yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. But with the safe assumption that he stays healthy, he should again be in line for about 90 targets during 2017 (he's averaged 96.3 the last three years). He's almost unbelievably missed just one game (in his 2003 rookie campaign) over his 14-year career.

The tight end also has the opportunity this season to jump into the top 25 in career receiving yards. Over the past three years, he's averaged 696.3 yards. If Witten notches at least that this season, he'll reach 12,584 for his career, which could put him at No. 21. That ranking could be somewhat fluid, however, as New York Giants receiver Brandon Marshall is tied for 24th with 12,061 yards.

Witten has a strong resume for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, regardless of this season's outcome. In addition to his incredible health, he's made 10 Pro Bowls as well as two All-Pro teams. The Tennessee product will attempt to add to his collection of accolades with another impressive campaign in 2017.