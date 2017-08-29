Cameron Erving Trade Rumors: Browns Shopping Former 1st-Round Pick

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly shopping offensive lineman Cameron Erving, one of their first-round picks in the 2015 NFL draft, on the trade market ahead of the 2017 season.

On Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted a league source said the Browns are "trying to trade" the Florida State product after he lost the right tackle spot to 2016 third-round choice Shon Coleman.

Erving has also played both guard spots and center since the Browns selected him at No. 19 overall. While he's appeared in 29 of a possible 32 games, including 17 starts, he's failed to lock down a permanent role up front with Cleveland.

In June, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website passed along comments from the versatile lineman about trying to solidify himself in Year 3.

"It's definitely been two trying years of my career, but I don't feel like they've gone bad," Erving said. "I feel that I've done what I've needed to do and just moving forward, you've got to worry about what's coming, not what's in the past."

He added: "I play football. At the end of the day, I'm a professional, and I have to roll with the punches wherever they may fall. I'm in a good position now, and that's all I can think about."

It's unclear what the Browns could get in return for Erving, who's dealing with a calf injury, but it likely won't come close to the first-round selection they used to get him.

A trade could be part of a larger roster overhaul too. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported earlier Tuesday that Cleveland is "aggressively" looking to deal Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are among the teams who could seek an upgrade at right tackle before the season gets underway.