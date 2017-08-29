Adam Jones Breaks Baltimore Orioles' Record with Monday Home Run

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones smacked his 25th home run of the season during Monday's 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

With Monday's round-tripper, Jones has now gone deep at least 25 times in seven straight seasons, breaking a tie with Cal Ripken (1982-87) for the most consecutive 25-homer campaigns in team history, per MLB.com.

Jones has consistently roamed center field at Camden Yards since 2008, playing no fewer than 119 games since moving to Baltimore from the Mariners after just two seasons in Seattle. Although he struggled to find footing early in his career with Seattle, Jones made an immediate impact with the Orioles. Jones played 132 games in his inaugural campaign with the O's, slashing .270/.311/.400 with nine homers and 10 stolen bases.

Since taking over in center field, Jones has earned five All-Star nominations and took home a Silver Slugger award in 2013. He reached 25 home runs for the first time in 2011 and hasn't hit fewer than that in a season since.

Not only does Jones make a positive impact at the plate, he's also a decorated center fielder. The 32-year-old has taken home four Gold Glove awards, with the most being in 2014.

Jones and the Orioles sit just 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card berth in the American League, but six teams sit within three games of the Twins for the final spot. Baltimore returns to the diamond Tuesday for the second of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.