Vuelta a Espana 2017: Matteo Trentin Doubles Up, Wins Stage 10

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Quick-Step Floors' Matteo Trentin won his second stage of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, beating Movistar's Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil to the finish line.

The two were part of a breakaway group and dropped all of their companions in the final descent. It is Trentin's second stage win after his triumph in Stage 4 a week ago.

Team Sky's Chris Froome remains the leader in the general classification.

Here's a look at Tuesday's stage results, via CyclingHub:

Recap

As Le Gruppetto shared, a tricky climb shortly before the finish at Alhama de Murcia seemingly stood in the way of the sprinters:

Orica's Esteban Chaves suffered an early tire puncture on what was expected to be an easy day for the GC contenders, with breakaways likely to dominate.

As the stage wore on, there were reports of heavy rain on the Collado Bermejo, and many feared severe crashes in the descent. As a result, there were a lot of riders hoping to build a lead before the ascent, hoping to not be a part of the pack after the summit.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

The peloton eventually split because of the tricky conditions, with the leading group forming the break. Dimension Data's Jacques Janse van Rensburg didn't feel likely riding along with his companions, however, and attacked by himself from a long way out.

Four riders managed to come together and cross the summit first, but there was plenty of action in the background, with Bahrain Merida's Vincenzo Nibali seemingly eager to put his descending skills to good use. CyclingHub shared this photo of the amazing road:

At the front, Trentin and Rojas Gil left their companions, and the former finished off the attacking move in style, winning in the sprint.

Further back, Nicolas Roche made up time on Chaves, while Froome maintained his GC lead.

Wednesday's Stage 11 ride toward the Observatorio Astronomico de Calar Alto will be tough, with the final two categorised climbs known to throw up serious battles in the GC.