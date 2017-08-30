Ranking the Los Angeles Lakers' Young Prospects Ahead of 2017-18 NBA Season

0 of 10

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't so much as sniffed an NBA playoff berth since Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard awkwardly led the 2012-13 superteam-that-wasn't.

That's bad news on every front except this: L.A.'s prospect collection is looking pretty strong.

Four consecutive losing seasons and three top-10 picks can have that effect, but credit the Lakers for choosing wisely later in the draft and shifting their focus to player development. It's too early to tell what they have amassed, but quantity and quality appear as on-paper strengths.

Since the Lakers are swimming in prospects—defined for our purposes as a player with three years of NBA experience or less—we thought it wise to assess their assemblage with a good, old-fashioned ranking. As up-and-comers are our focus, these rankings focused more on long-term potential than 2017-18 production.