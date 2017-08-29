Ric Flair to Begin Physical Therapy, Will Be 'Stronger Than Ever,' Says Fiancee

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

WWE legend Ric Flair is set to begin physical therapy as part of his recovery from a medical emergency, which included surgery to deal with "multiple organ problems."

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports passed along comments the wrestler's fiancee, Wendy Barlow, posted on social media with an update on the situation.

"I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle," she wrote, adding, "He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much! He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think."

A message was also posted to Flair's official Twitter account:

Brian Campbell of CBS Sports noted the 68-year-old Flair was hospitalized on Aug. 12 for what was originally described as "routine monitoring." Two days later, both his agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, and fellow legend Michael Hayes sought prayers for the Nature Boy as the situation became more serious.

On Aug. 19, Zanoni passed along word Flair was "awake, communicating and progressing" after being placed in a medically induced coma ahead of the surgery.

She added he needed to rest "for the first time in 40 years."

Flair is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers in history. The 16-time world champion is the only individual inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once for his own career and once for his work with the Four Horsemen stable.

His daughter, Charlotte, has continued the family legacy as a current competitor in the women's division. She previously thanked everybody for their support of her father with a post on Instagram, saying on Aug. 20 "still a long road to go."

An official timetable for a complete recovery hasn't been released.