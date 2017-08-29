Blake Bortles the 'Best I've Seen Him' Since Becoming Starter, Says Doug Marrone

John Raoux/Associated Press

Days after naming Blake Bortles his starting quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone praised the inconsistent signal-caller.

According to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, Marrone has seen growth in Bortles on the practice field since declaring him the starter Saturday.

"I think he's doing a nice job. I really do," he said Monday. "For me, personally, it's the best I've seen him."

Bortles struggled in Jacksonville's second preseason game Aug. 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Marrone then opened the quarterback competition between Bortles and veteran Chad Henne.

Henne got the start in the Jags' third preseason contest last Thursday against the Carolina Panthers and went 8-of-14 for 73 yards.

Bortles' turnover issues continued in that game with one interception, but he completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.

The 25-year-old had a roller-coaster 2016 season, as he threw for 3,905 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 359 yards and three scores, but he had 16 interceptions.

That was actually a career low in interceptions, but the 2014 No. 3 overall pick's turnover struggles were somewhat masked in 2015 by his 4,428 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, both of which were single-season franchise records.

Jacksonville is oozing with talent on defense and has the pieces in place to employ a ball-control, power-running game on offense after selecting running back Leonard Fournette at No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL draft in April.

If Bortles can find a way to limit mistakes and make timely plays in the passing game when called upon, the Jaguars may have the potential to be one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises in 2017.