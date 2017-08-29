Kevin Owens on a Rampage: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE SmackDown Aug. 29

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown is going to have to bring in extra security; Kevin Owens is set to storm into the show with murderous intentions.

KO believed the company was conspiring against him even before SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon twice played a part in him failing to win back the United States Championship. Last week, McMahon prevented Owens from pinning AJ Styles following a low blow. He distracted the challenger, leading to another loss.

Owens' response to this is sure to be a violent, unrelenting one. Fans in the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, are going to witness KO grow apoplectic with rage as he hunts down McMahon.

Elsewhere on SmackDown, we will see if Lana's mentorship pays off for Tamina, where Dolph Ziggler's evolution will take him and likely the return of the inaugural Raw women's champion.

Read on for a look at what's to come on the latest episode. Backstage news, storyline analysis and SmackDown preview on WWE.com provide a peek at the future before SmackDown airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors, Potential Spoilers

Charlotte Flair returned to action after taking time away to spend with her ailing father. The Queen rejoined Team Blue beginning with a house show in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as seen on Wrestle Zone.

Flair tweeted her upcoming schedule, which includes SmackDown on Tuesday:

Randy Orton and Rusev are likely to keep colliding on that show.

The Viper took down Rusev in mere seconds at SummerSlam. That moment was reportedly a precursor, not the beginning of the end for The Bulgarian Brute.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), Rusev's defeat was meant to be the starting point of a lengthy feud with Orton.

SmackDown's full roster may not be in Arkansas due to Hurricane Harvey. The devastating storm kept Booker T from traveling to Memphis for Raw; Shelton Benjamin may run into similar issues.

Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "No word on whether Benjamin will be able to make it to SmackDown tomorrow. He was debuting tomorrow and not on the road with the crew before the hurricane hit."

SmackDown Streaks

The Usos are charging through the tag team division.

Last week, Jimmy and Jey Usos dispatched of The Hype Bros without much trouble. That continued a winning streak for the SmackDown tag champs. They have now won four consecutive matches on SmackDown and are 7-3 overall in their last 10 bouts, per Cagematch.net.

The WWE has done well to make The Usos look dangerous, both with the results they get in the ring and the viciousness in which they inflict on their foes.

The Ascension has to be jealous.

The duo can't even get any ring time. The Ascension hasn't had a match on SmackDown since May 9, per Cagematch.net. And the former NXT tag champs haven't won a televised bout since February.

The lower tiers of the tag team division haven't had much of a chance to shine at all.

Preview

Assuming Benjamin can make to Arkansas, he will wrestle his first match on SmackDown in seven years.

On last week's episode, SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan welcomed Benjamin to the blue brand, paired him with Chad Gable and booked a tag team bout for the two of them for Tuesday's show.

Benjamin appeared wary of the partnership.

That could be the seed of the next stage of the story. Benjamin and Gable could easily go from partners to adversaries if the former feels he'd be better served chasing a singles championship.

Tamina will head into SmackDown intent on destruction.

Lana has stepped in to be her motivator and manager. The Ravishing Russian did her best last Tuesday to tap into Tamina's beastly side. Fans won't have to wait long to see what that leads to.

A change is coming for Dolph Ziggler, too.

The Showoff talked last week about figuring out what it takes to be a star. He said he would be willing to change his shtick if it led to success. And apparently, a character shift of some sort is in the works.

The WWE.com SmackDown preview touched on that: "He also promised that he'd show off his newly found star power this week on SmackDown LIVE. Just what exactly does Dolph Ziggler have in mind?"

Owens' pursuit of revenge is poised to be the top story of the night.

KO is sure to be seething after his latest attempt to claim the U.S. title fell apart thanks to McMahon. During his title match with Styles last week, McMahon replaced Baron Corbin as the referee.

And just like at SummerSlam, Owens emerged from the match enraged about Shane-O-Mac's officiating.

It couldn't be clearer that The Prizefighter and McMahon are on a collision course. Seeing that crash coming won't make it any less exciting, though. KO on the warpath is going to be must-see TV.