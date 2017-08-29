WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 28

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The August 28 episode of Raw set the stage for the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view on September 24 and introduced the WWE Universe to several feuds and matches they can expect to engulf programming over the next month.

John Cena and Roman Reigns signed the contract Monday night for their epic encounter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but not before unloading on each other with shoot-style insults that had the internet buzzing.

Brock Lesnar issued a short, sweet warning to Braun Strowman ahead of their Universal Championship match at the event, while Nia Jax fractured her friendship with Alexa Bliss, leaving the new Raw women's champion lying to close out the broadcast.

Unfortunately for Finn Balor, he learned his program with Bray Wyatt is far from over. Former Bullet Club teammates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows shared the same disappointing returns from WWE Creative, losing a match that made little sense logically.

On a night in which the moving pieces of WWE's flagship show began fitting into the puzzle that is No Mercy, those aforementioned Superstars were the night's biggest winners and losers.