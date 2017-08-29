Olympic Runner David Torrence Dies at Age 31

Olympic Runner David Torrence Dies at Age 31August 29, 2017
Olympic middle-distance runner David Torrence was discovered dead in a swimming pool on Monday morning.
Paul Cockerton of the Daily Mirror reported Torrence, 31, was found in a pool in Arizona, though a police statement said "Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play."
Per Blaine McCormick and Alexis Egeland of azcentral.com, Torrence's body was found at 7:30 a.m. local time at the bottom of the pool at Center Court Condominiums in Scottsdale.
The runner, who won silver medals for the United States at the 2014 World Relay Championships and the Pan American games a year later in the 4x1,500-metre relay and 5,000 metres, respectively, was staying in Arizona for training.
According to fellow runner and friend Kyle Merber, Torrence was soon due to stay with him whilst competing in the Hoka One One Long Island Mile:
Kyle Merber @TheRealMerb
@David_Torrence I was going to pick David up at the airport in a few days to come to my house like he does every September. He was going for #3 this year.2017-8-29 00:47:11
Kyle Merber @TheRealMerb
@David_Torrence We will name the men's race in his memory and will find every way to celebrate his passion and his life https://t.co/lvfcSdnmTJ2017-8-29 00:58:55
Condolences poured in from the USA Track and Field as well as fellow Olympians:
USATF @usatf
The track world lost a great friend and athlete today. Rest in peace, David Torrence. https://t.co/iaCtDuFErk2017-8-29 04:12:31
Nate Brannen @natebrannen
In complete shock to hear of the passing of David Torrence. Great guy and friend. He will be deeply missed.2017-8-29 00:30:48
Molly Huddle @MollyHuddle
Such sad news. When I think of David Torrence he's smiling, brightening a room, passionately chasing down dreams, being a force for good💜RIP2017-8-29 05:21:42
Leo Manzano @Leomanzano
It saddens to to hear about my former teammate David Torrence. My heart goes out to him and his family. https://t.co/plkzGPt28d2017-8-29 00:40:42
Nick Willis @nickwillis
No one was more dedicated to their running than @David_Torrence. He got 100% out of himself every day. So so sad to hear of his passing.2017-8-29 02:11:07
Torrence switched allegiances to his mother's home country of Peru in 2016 and represented them in the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
In June this year, Torrence set the Peruvian records for 1,500 metres and a mile, with times of three minutes, 34.67 seconds for the former and 3:53.21 for the latter.