Olympic Runner David Torrence Dies at Age 31

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Olympic middle-distance runner David Torrence was discovered dead in a swimming pool on Monday morning.

Paul Cockerton of the Daily Mirror reported Torrence, 31, was found in a pool in Arizona, though a police statement said "Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play."

Per Blaine McCormick and Alexis Egeland of azcentral.com, Torrence's body was found at 7:30 a.m. local time at the bottom of the pool at Center Court Condominiums in Scottsdale.

The runner, who won silver medals for the United States at the 2014 World Relay Championships and the Pan American games a year later in the 4x1,500-metre relay and 5,000 metres, respectively, was staying in Arizona for training.

According to fellow runner and friend Kyle Merber, Torrence was soon due to stay with him whilst competing in the Hoka One One Long Island Mile:

Condolences poured in from the USA Track and Field as well as fellow Olympians:

Torrence switched allegiances to his mother's home country of Peru in 2016 and represented them in the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In June this year, Torrence set the Peruvian records for 1,500 metres and a mile, with times of three minutes, 34.67 seconds for the former and 3:53.21 for the latter.