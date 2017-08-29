Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Associated Press

For just the second time since the MLB All-Star break, the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-38) enter a series losing consecutive games and visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-58) on Tuesday as small road favorites.

The Dodgers lost two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend after winning a franchise-record 22 straight series. The Diamondbacks have won four in a row.

Betting line: The Dodgers opened as -123 favorites (wager $123 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.0-0.8, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles will send veteran southpaw Rich Hill (9-5, 3.32 ERA) to the mound in the series opener following his most dominant outing of the season. The problem was, he still took the loss in a 1-0 defeat against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill had a perfect game going into the ninth inning and ended up allowing one hit and one run with no walks and 10 strikeouts. A leadoff error in the ninth spoiled his perfect game, and then the Pirates got a homer by Josh Harrison to start the 10th for the deciding run.

Regardless, Hill has been in top form lately, with the Dodgers winning seven of his previous eight starts.

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

This is a huge series for Arizona, and a big start for Zack Godley (5-7, 3.15). The 27-year-old righty is riding a personal three-game skid, failing to complete six innings in each of those starts.

Godley has surrendered eight earned runs and 17 hits in 16 innings during that stretch, walking 10 and striking out 23.

The good news is he has been outstanding at night this season, going 4-4 in 13 outings with a 2.60 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting only .196 against him under the lights this year.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles has won six of the past seven meetings between the teams. Combine that with the small number for the Dodgers in this spot, and it's hard to pass them up at online betting sites.

While the Diamondbacks have won four straight, Godley has been struggling lately, and he is 0-1 versus Los Angeles this season without any career wins against baseball's best team. Take the Dodgers.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 16-6 in its last 22 games.

Los Angeles is 17-4 in its last 21 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of Arizona's last five games.

