Predicting Outcomes for the Biggest Names on the NFL Roster Bubble

0 of 11

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The NFL's version of the grim reaper looms over every franchise. Each organization will trim its roster from 90 to 53 players on Sept. 2.

A massive glut of talented individuals is about to have its dreams dashed. The 32 organizations will release 1,184 men prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Many were long shots to make a roster in the first place.

But some will surprise due to name recognition. Aging veterans, first-round disappointments, overpaid lackluster talents and even former Pro Bowl performers will be searching for new teams once the deadline passes.

Everyone gets excited about old faces in new places. A team must always make the best decision in regards to its roster, though. No one wants to remember Jerry Rice being released by the Denver Broncos before the 2005 campaign, but it happened.

Multiple notable names remain on the bubble, and quite a few could burst.