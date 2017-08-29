Chelsea 'Fear' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Deal Could Be Hijacked by Liverpool

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly "attempting to rush through" the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal due to concerns the deal could be hijacked by Liverpool.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Blues have had a £35 million bid accepted by the Gunners, but "fear" Liverpool could match the offer if they are unsuccessful in signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

The Reds can also offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a midfield role, which he would prefer, whereas at Stamford Bridge it appears he will ostensibly be used at right wing-back.

The 24-year-old is a versatile operator who can provide cover in a variety of positions out wide or in midfield, but with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas to compete with, time in the centre could be at a premium with Chelsea.

The Blues want to reach a deal with Oxlade-Chamberlain "as soon as possible and are ready to at least match Arsenal's £150,000-a-week terms."

Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to have rejected the Gunners' equivalent offer not for financial reasons, but rather due to a strong desire for a fresh start elsewhere under a new manager as he looks to develop his game.

The England international has perhaps gone as far as he can with the Gunners, though last season was his best for some time as he produced six goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Nevertheless, a move could be the key to helping him kick on and achieve his potential.

Liverpool too could help him improve. His energetic and dynamic movement would make him well-suited to life under manager Jurgen Klopp, and he'd likely have plenty of scope to play in midfield.

Arsenal might even slightly prefer he go there rather than local rivals Chelsea, so the Blues are wise to move quickly if they want to complete the deal.