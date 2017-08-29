Neymar Reportedly Advises Philippe Coutinho Against Joining Barcelona

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has reportedly advised Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho against moving to Barcelona this summer.

Despite Coutinho handing in a transfer request at Anfield, the Reds have rejected three bids for the playmaker from the Blaugrana this summer. According to Estadao (h/t Sport), while on international duty with Brazil, Neymar told his compatriot the Reds were doing him a favour.

"Neymar said to Coutinho in a chat that he won’t regret Liverpool’s decision to keep him away from Barcelona," the paper noted.

Neymar left Barcelona in the current transfer window, with PSG parting with £200 million to land the Brazilian for a world-record fee.

After making the move, Neymar was critical of the way Barcelona was being run, saying the current board "shouldn't be in charge," per Mark Crellin of Sky Sports. "Barca deserve much better, and everyone knows this," he added.

There'd be no surprise if the topics aforementioned did come up when the duo linked up on international duty with Brazil. And it'll be fascinating to see whether Barcelona do make another move for Coutinho before the transfer deadline closes.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blaugrana are to make a fourth bid for the Liverpool No. 10, worth a potential £138 million. But according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, there is no intention whatsoever on the part of the Premier League side to sell:

Given Liverpool have performed well without Coutinho early in the 2017-18 season, a nine-figure bid may be tempting.

Barcelona, after all, appear desperate to make a splash in the transfer window, having lost Neymar. They have already moved to snap up Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £135.5 million and are evidently intent on getting Coutinho as well.

During his time as a Barcelona player, Neymar did talk up the prospect of the Liverpool man moving to the Camp Nou.

"A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho," he said in March, per Joe Strange of the Daily Mail. "I believe [Coutinho] is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona."