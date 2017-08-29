Stock Up, Stock Down After New England Patriots' 3rd Preseason Game

0 of 7

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots played their third preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions. This was the all-important "dress rehearsal" game and it gave us our best glimpse to date of what the team will actually look like.

As of now, the Patriots look pretty darn scary.

New England rolled to a 24-7 halftime lead on the back of a strong showing from the first-teamers, Tom Brady and the offense sliced apart the Detroit defense, while the Patriots defense forced both mistakes and turnovers with seeming ease.

It wasn't all good news for the Patriots, though. Star wideout Julian Edelman suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire season. That's a huge blow for a team that really only needed to evaluate a few guys and get out of the preseason healthy.

Let's do our own evaluation and examine some of players whose stock rose and fell in preseason Week 4.