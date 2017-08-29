J.J. Watt's Fundraising for Hurricane Harvey Relief Surpasses $1 Million Goal

Bob Levey/Getty Images

One of Houston's most famous athletes is doing what he can to help the city in recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt's fundraising efforts to help victims of the hurricane surpassed $1 million Monday. In addition to the efforts, Watt donated $100,000 of his own money.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul donated $50,000 to the cause.

"I think that it's been an unbelievable display of what can happen when people come together," Watt said, via Wilson. "Just to see how many people are sharing it, to see how many people are donating. Whether it's $5, whether it's $500, whatever it may be, to see so many people's support, to see so many people send the message, spread the message, it's incredible."

Watt continued, praising the city-wide efforts as it deals with Harvey: "And I think that's what Houston's all about. It's a very diverse city. It's a very resilient city. It's been through things like this before—maybe not of this magnitude, but it's been through these types of situations."

Watt has been sharing videos on his Twitter page providing updates on the fundraising efforts. He said the new goal is $1.5 million after reaching the $1 million mark:

Watt and Paul aren't the only athletes to help with the hurricane relief. St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter said he will donate $10,000 for every home run he hits for the rest of the season and noted his teammate Adam Wainwright would match the donation for each long ball.

What's more, the New England Patriots announced owner Robert Kraft and the team would match as much as $1 million in Red Cross donations.

A number of other athletes and coaches have also taken to Twitter to offer their support for the relief efforts.

As for Watt and the Texans, they were scheduled to host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Thursday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the game would be moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.