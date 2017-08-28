Louisville Reportedly Dissociates from 2 Former Players Stemming from NCAA Case

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Louisville Cardinals have reportedly excommunicated at least two alumni who were connected to the recent NCAA investigation into alleged infractions by the program.

The Courier-Journal's Jeff Greer reported Montrezl Harrell and Chane Behanan posted messages on social media claiming Louisville prevented them from using team facilities to train.

In June, the NCAA suspended Louisville head coach Rick Pitino for the first five ACC games of the 2017-18 season and vacated the Cardinals' wins from December 2010 through July 2014 because the team used ineligible players.

The investigation began when an escort claimed in a 2015 book former Cardinals staff member Andre McGee paid for services for players and prospective recruits.

Harrell was a member of Louisville from 2012 until his junior year in 2014-15. Behanan arrived a year earlier and left after the 2013-14 season.

Katina Powell, the former escort who revealed the allegations, told Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones in June both players were part of the scandal, first as recruits and then as players.

A source told Greer the school dissociated Harrell from the program because he failed to meet with NCAA investigators while they were looking into the allegations. Behanan, meanwhile, told Greer he was unaware why he had become persona non grata.

Greer described the move as "an athletic department's way of distancing itself from or cutting ties with former coaches, players, administrators, boosters or others who may be under NCAA scrutiny or who put the university at risk." He also noted this doesn't "necessarily indicate any wrongdoing."