Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State owns a 22-game winning streak in its border rivalry with Indiana. But the Hoosiers are 6-0 against the spread over the last six meetings, keeping several games close as large underdogs. Ohio State looks to run that streak to 23, while Indiana hopes to halt it, when the teams open this 2017 season with a Big Ten bout Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 20-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.7-11.9 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

The Buckeyes, second on the College Football Preseason Power Rankings at PredictionMachine.com, return 15 starters for this season, nine more than they had for last season's team that reached the College Football Playoff. Eight starters return on offense, including senior quarterback J.T. Barrett (2,555 yards passing, 845 yards rushing last year), sophomore running back Mike Weber (1,187 total yards last year) and four along the offensive line. And seven starters return from a defense that held foes to just 300.2 yards and 15.5 points per game last season.

Playing as a heavy favorite on a regular basis, Ohio State is still 36-32 ATS in five seasons under head coach Urban Meyer, 17-12 ATS away from Ohio Stadium.

Why the Indiana Hoosiers can cover the spread

The Hoosiers also return 15 starters from a team that finished 6-7 last year. Indiana had a chance at its first winning record in a decade but lost a bowl game to Utah on a late field goal. Six starters are back on offense, led by senior QB Richard Lagow (3,362 passing yards last year) and three along the offensive line. Nine starters are also back on a defense that limited opponents to 380.1 yards per game last season.

Indiana hasn't beaten the Buckeyes since 1988, but it's given some good efforts recently. Last year the Hoosiers only trailed Ohio State by seven points late into the third quarter at the Horseshoe and covered easily as 28-point dogs. Two years ago they came within nine yards of forcing overtime and covered at +21.

Smart pick

Indiana is playing its first game under a new head coach, with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. So the Hoosiers may play through a learning curve through the early part of this season. Meanwhile, former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson is now Ohio State's offensive coordinator. So we wonder if he might have something special cooked up for his former employers. Plus, playing on the road means the spread is a little more amenable toward the Buckeyes. The smart money here at online betting sites takes Ohio State.

College football betting trends

Ohio State is 18-0 SU in its last 18 games against Indiana.

Ohio State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against Indiana.

The total has gone under in three of Ohio State's last four games against Indiana.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.