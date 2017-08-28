Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Florida owns a 27-game winning streak in season openers, last losing way back in 1989. But the Gators are also only 13-13 against the spread during that run, as the point spread has taken its toll.

The Gators will have their hands full trying to run that streak to 28 straight when they battle Michigan in the 2017 opener for both teams Saturday afternoon on neutral turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

College football point spread: The Wolverines opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.8-15.5 Wolverines (College football picks on every game)

Why the Michigan Wolverines can cover the spread

Michigan, placed 12th on the college football preseason power rankings at PredictionMachine.com, only returns five starters this year from a 10-3 team of a season ago, but talent-wise this team is still stocked.

Among the four starters back on offense are junior quarterback Wilton Speight (62 percent completions, 18/7 touchdowns/interceptions last year) and a couple of All-Big Ten candidates on the line.

And while only one starter is back from a defense that allowed just 262 yards and 14 points per game last season, the new talent all comes highly regarded.

The Wolverines gave a pretty good showing the last time they played Florida, just two years ago in the Citrus Bowl, gouging the Gators 41-7. Michigan outgained Florida that day 503-273 and covered easily as a three-point favorite.

Why the Florida Gators can cover the spread

Florida returns 13 starters this season from a team that finished 9-4 last year.

The Gators started 8-2 last season, won the SEC East, lost the SEC Championship Game to Alabama, but then beat up another Big Ten outfit, Iowa, 30-3 in the Outback Bowl.

Eight starters are back on offense, including last year's leading rusher, top three receivers and three along the line. And five starters are back from a defense that held foes to 293 yards and 17 points per game last season.

Smart pick

Michigan has the talent to fill all those holes, but that's still a lot of experience to replace.

Meanwhile Florida, after averaging less than 24 points per game over the last two seasons, figures to field its best offense in several years.

Finally, for a game that could go either way, it's nice to have a field goal in your pocket, rather than giving one away. The smart money here at online betting sites takes the Gators and the points.

College football betting trends

Florida is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games against the Big Ten Conference.

The total has gone under in six of the Gators' last seven games.

Michigan is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games in Week 1.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.