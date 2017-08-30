Latest NJPW, ROH and More Non-WWE Wrestling News and Buzz for Week of Aug. 30

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

WWE fans may be focused on the company's upcoming pay-per-views, Raw's No Mercy and SmackDown's Hell in a Cell, but there so much more has taken place in the wrestling business recently.

One of the most controversial moments in recent wrestling history took place over the weekend at AAA's Triplemania XXV, when Sexy Star allegedly injured Rosemary on purpose during the Reina de Reinas Championship match.

Rosemary responded to the situation on Twitter:

Many other wrestlers also condemned Sexy Star and showed their support for Rosemary:

In more positive news, Ring of Honor world champion Cody Rhodes issued open challenges for his title after he won the belt at Best in the World.

The challenge was accepted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki, and the pair will meet at ROH's next PPV, Death Before Dishonor XV on Sept. 22.

Suzuki will return to the United States for the first time in 25 years for the bout. The MMA innovator is one of the most vicious fighters in the world and will ensure Cody is pushed to his limit in their title match.

Speaking of New Japan, the company is already switching gears from the G1 Climax tournament and has announced the matches for three upcoming Destruction shows in September and two matches for the King of Pro Wrestling event in October.

For wrestling fans looking for the top matchups to watch, they include Minoru Suzuki vs. Michael Elgin for the NEVER Openweight Championship at Destruction in Fukushima on Sept. 10, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Destruction in Hiroshima on Sept. 16 and Kenny Omega vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship at Destruction in Kobe on Sept. 24.

With so many marquee championship matches on the schedule for New Japan, a title change is very possible. On the Aug. 24 episode of Global Force Wrestling's Impact Wrestling, Eli Drake was crowned the company's global champion.

Drake has been one of the top attractions on Impact Wrestling since he arrived, and he will now have the opportunity to be a cornerstone of the brand moving forward. With a flurry of returning wrestlers, debuting names and partnerships with companies around the world, the future looks bright for GFW.

As Houston continues to recover from the devastation brought by Hurricane Harvey, Texas wrestling cornerstone Reality of Wrestling announced last week the company would be airing its weekly episodic show on the streaming service, FITE TV. In addition, the FITE TV app will also carry ROW's first-ever live pay-per-view on Dec. 9, Christmas Chaos.

In a true showcase of what wrestling is about, Texas-based WrestleCircus announced that all proceeds from their Sept. 9 show will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief. It's great to see there are still good people in the world.

Regardless of which company you love most, all fans should embrace each other for our differences and remember wrestling is about having fun.

