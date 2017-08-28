CFL Says Art Briles Won't Join Hamilton Tiger-Cats Staff Hours After Being Hired

CFL Says Art Briles Won't Join Hamilton Tiger-Cats Staff Hours After Being HiredAugust 28, 2017
Art Briles didn't even last a full day at his new job.
While the Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the former Baylor coach would be an assistant on staff, the decision was apparently overruled by the league Monday night. The CFL provided a statement on its decision, via The Athletic:
The All-American @TheAthleticCFB
The CFL announces Art Briles will NOT join the Hamilton Tiger-Cats staff. https://t.co/Ks1izs24ZB2017-8-29 01:19:02
Briles was set to work under former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones.
Briles was the head coach at Baylor University from 2008-15 but was fired due to his lack of oversight during a sexual assault scandal throughout the football team. Athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr also ended up resigning.
The league was apparently aware of Hamilton's decision to hire the coach, according to Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell.
"I spoke to the league about it as a potential concept and had a good discussion about it, a good deliberation about it," Mitchell said Monday, per Drew Edwards of 3DownNation. "At the end of the day, it comes down to whether a person deserves a second chance."
As Arash Madani of Sportsnet noted, however, there was enough blowback for the league to make an executive decision:
Arash Madani @ArashMadani
Good for those of you who spoke out, and loudly, about Art Briles having no place in Hamilton and the #CFL. Your voice had a real impact.2017-8-29 01:20:16
Dan Wolken of USA Today looked forward to the impact this will have on future hirings:
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
You can forget about a college program hiring Art Briles. It took 11 hours for the CFL - the CFL! - to get enough backlash to kill the deal2017-8-29 01:30:06
Based on the latest setback, it will be difficult for the 61-year-old coach to land any public position going forward.