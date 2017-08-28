CFL Says Art Briles Won't Join Hamilton Tiger-Cats Staff Hours After Being Hired

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Art Briles didn't even last a full day at his new job.

While the Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the former Baylor coach would be an assistant on staff, the decision was apparently overruled by the league Monday night. The CFL provided a statement on its decision, via The Athletic:

Briles was set to work under former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones.

Briles was the head coach at Baylor University from 2008-15 but was fired due to his lack of oversight during a sexual assault scandal throughout the football team. Athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr also ended up resigning.

The league was apparently aware of Hamilton's decision to hire the coach, according to Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell.

"I spoke to the league about it as a potential concept and had a good discussion about it, a good deliberation about it," Mitchell said Monday, per Drew Edwards of 3DownNation. "At the end of the day, it comes down to whether a person deserves a second chance."

As Arash Madani of Sportsnet noted, however, there was enough blowback for the league to make an executive decision:

Dan Wolken of USA Today looked forward to the impact this will have on future hirings:

Based on the latest setback, it will be difficult for the 61-year-old coach to land any public position going forward.